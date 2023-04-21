Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant are among the cast of ‘The Regime’ being filmed amid major secrecy at a Rotherham stately home.

Produced by US streaming platform, HBO, the series tells the story of a modern European dictatorship as it unravels and is being shot at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Wentworth bosses will only say the entire site is closed until Saturday April 29 for ‘an exciting project’. But numerous production lorries, motorhomes and a large gazebo give the game away. Director Stephen Frears, when interviewed about the programme for the BBC, confirmed he would be shooting in Rotherham, noting: “Rotherham has got the second biggest house in England after Buckingham Palace.”

HBO says The Regime is based on the story of Romania's former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and modern day Russia and its imprisoned opposition politicians. Winslet plays a leader similar to Ceausescu and Donald Trump.

Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant are among the cast of HBO Title ‘The Regime’ being filmed at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse. Pic HBO

The Grade I listed house is a popular film location and has hosted Oscar winning film Darkest Hour starring Gary Oldman, Downton Abbey, ITV’s Victoria, BBC’s Gentleman Jack, and Netflix’s The Crown. It has more than 300 rooms, architecture from the 1720s to 1890s and the longest frontage in the country.

The last resident, Giles Newbold, lived alone with his whippets, one phone and a Hoover in just six rooms. The rest were unused and some had rain pouring in before Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust snapped it up in 2016 for £7m. It received a boost later that year with a grant of £7.6 million from then chancellor Philip Hammond.