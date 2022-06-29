Fete with free activities for children to take place this weekend in Rotherham

The MUGA was funded by Rotherham Council, the Football Foundation, and Veolia Environmental Trust, and a total of £125,000 was secured to deliver the project.

RMBC say that since opening last year, the MUGA has been “extremely popular” and is well-used day and night, particularly on weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the occasion, a fete will take place on Greasbrough Recreation Ground from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, July 2.

To celebrate the occasion, a fete will take place on Greasbrough Recreation Ground from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, July 2.

Activities include a dog show; free carousel rides for children; an inter-school football tournament; donkey rides; face painting and giant board games; Thorpe Hesley Brass Band; food stalls and South Yorkshire Police and Fire stalls.

All events and activities are free except for the dog show.

Councillor Sarah Allen said: “We listened to young people who told us what they would like to see in their local area. The Council, through working together with partners were able to secure a significant amount of funding to bring this project to life.

“To celebrate this successful project, a fete is taking place on Saturday.

“A wide range of free, family-friendly events and activities are taking place. I would like to encourage residents to come along to the Greasbrough Recreation Ground on Saturday for what promises to be a fun-filled day.”