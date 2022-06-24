Support for plan to fine Rotherham estate residents for leaving out bins too long, swearing and shouting

The PSPO was first introduced in the Fitzwilliam Road area in June 2019, and Rotherham Council’s cabinet approved the renewal of the order for a further three years this week.

The order gives the council the authority to hand out fines for breaching the conditions, which includes acting in a drunken manner, using loud, foul or abusive language, shouting, screaming or “acting in a generally rowdy and inconsiderate manner”.

:"Numerous complaints are regularly received from within the community which relate to anti-social behaviour, and environmental issues including waste management."

A new condition has been added to ensure people in the area do not leave their bins on the street after collection, which is leading to pests, waste accumulation and fly-tipping issues.

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance, said that a public consultation had shown “public support for continuing the PSPO.”

“The new powers which were introduced to tackle the minority of people who make life unpleasant for others have had an effect but it is clear from the results that more needs to be done.

“We are pleased that cabinet has approved the report’s recommendation.”

A consultation was carried out including key partners such as South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, voluntary and third sector groups and ward councillors.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Chapman, District Commander for Rotherham for South Yorkshire Police said: “We fully support the application for the refreshed Public Space Protection Order in relation to Fitzwilliam Road.

“There have been 34 reports to South Yorkshire Police within the area for these incident categories so far this year to date, this is in addition to issues that will have been dealt with by officer intervention without an incident being created, or ASB that would be linked to other recorded matters.

“The refreshed PSPO would afford SYP and partner agencies the powers and tools to deal with such complaints in a robust manner, whilst also raising awareness to those that may behave in such a way that this conduct is not acceptable.

“The additional powers afforded under the PSPO would serve to reassure the community that SYP and partners are taking their concerns seriously and seeking to take appropriate action.”

Any person commits an offence if they are found to be:

Consuming alcohol other than on licensed premises or at a licensed event Behaving in such a way or using language that causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to another person. Causing noise that is likely to have a detrimental impact on a person(s) quality of life

In addition, residents, landlords and managing agents will be required to: