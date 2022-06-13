Tracey Evens, aged 57, and her family are hoping to find their lost brother, born Lee Darren Wilcock, who was brought up in Sheffield by his adopted family and had his name changed to Darren Lee.

Tracey said: “It would be nice to find him after what happened to us.”The family, originally from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, found out about their brother shortly after their mother, Margaret Wilcock, passed away in 2005, when Tracey’s sisters found Darren Lee’s birth and adoption certificates in their mother’s house.

Tracey Evans, 57. Tracey and her family are looking for their 50 years long lost brother

Tracey was originally reluctant to search for her brother in case it opened a “Pandora’s box” but the family changed their mind last year after Tracey spent two months in a coma, having contracted Covid-19, and her sister was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Tracey said: “My kids were brought into hospital because they were going to turn me off.

"It would make a massive difference to our lives because it would fill that jigsaw piece that is missing before my sister passes away.”

Darren Lee would have been the third sibling in the family behind Tracey and her sister Mandy, 55.

Tracey's sister Mandy, 55.

The family believe their grandmother convinced their mother to give Darren up soon after he was born. He was adopted through the Barnsley County Courts.

Should he be traced, Darren Lee would discover he has four siblings: Tracey, Mandy, Colleen, 53, and Brendan, 50.

The family's third sister, Colleen, 53.