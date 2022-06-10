Sheffield pensioner fined £100 over 60p parking fee while taking wife home from chemotherapy

Colin Robinson, 80, was handed the steep FPN after failing to pay 60p for parking at the private rooftop lot at Morrisons on Fulwood Road, in Broomhill.

He stopped in for 25 minutes to pick up a pizza for his wife Valerie, 77, to have after her chemotherapy at Weston Park Hospital, and parked in the disabled bay with her blue badge, assuming it was exempt.

But four days later, he received a fine in the post from the car park’s operator, Excel Parking Services Ltd.

Calin Robinson says he parked in the disabled bay with his wife's blue badge assuming it would be free for the 25 minutes it took to nip to the shop.

Now, after appealing the fine and asking the company to help the elderly couple after what has been a difficult few months, Colin has scolded the company for its ‘inhumane’ reply.

"If I would have noticed I would have paid the 60p and that would have been it,” said Colin.

"I got it wrong – if push comes to shove I’ll pay it. But I just feel they could have used their discretion a bit more. I know I'm in the wrong, technically and legally, but I just thought they could have been a bit more humane.

"When you do get into your 80s your brain doesn't work the same as when you're younger. You get more easily flustered, you forget where you put things. It's frustrating.

"No one who sent their reply or the FPN is 80, they don't know what it's like.

"This company just wants its 'pound of flesh' regardless of any mitigating circumstances."

After receiving the fine in the post on April 25, Colin wrote to Excel to apologise.

"I wish to apologise most sincerely for not paying the 60p parking charge on the Morrisons rooftop car park,” wrote Colin.

"My wife is 77 years old and I am 80, and my clarity of thinking isn’t what it used to be a few years ago, unfortunately. I was also quite concerned for my wife’s health at the time and wasn’t thinking too straight.

"I am sure that none of the above are ‘proper’ grounds for an appeal, but nevertheless I am appealing to your better nature to please excuse my mistake.”

Excel’s response to Colin stated: “We are unable to accept the mitigating circumstances raised in your representations, your appeal is therefore rejected and the charge will stand.

“We note your comment that your wife is the holder of a Blue Badge and therefore thought that a ticket to park was not required. Signs at the entrance and throughout the car park clearly state that it is private land.

“The signs make it clear that a valid Pay & Display (P&D) ticket needs to be purchased and displayed in respect of ALL vehicles using the car park.”

Colin told The Star: "I have to admit, I assumed the disabled bay would be free, as it is in most places, especially as it was a Morrisons car park.”

"We usually shop at the Morrisons in Meadowhead, where parking is free.

"I’ve been back since and have seen the sign. I know I’m in the wrong, but they could have used their discretion.”