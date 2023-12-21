Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's the end of an era for one of Sheffield's most popular cult bands.

After 14 years as the frontman of the iconic group the Everly Pregnant Brothers, Beighton-born singer Shaun Doane has done his last gig for the comedy ukulele band.

The act have been a popular part of the line up at the Tramlines festival in the city in recent years.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

Shaun performed his last show for the group this week at the Octagon, near Weston Park, in front of a packed audience, at the group's It's A Wonderful Pie Christmas gig.

He said: "After an amazing 14 years, full of incredible gigs, life affirming experiences and so much fun, joy and love, I've decided to call it a day.

"I still enjoy gigging and I'll be continuing with Tiny Barbara's Surf Club and something completely new, but I feel I've gone as far as I can as singer and frontman with the Brothers.

"It's been a hard decision to make, but it's the right one for me. The band will carry on, and I wish them continued success. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's supported the band, and who have given me personally so much love and support, especially through dark days.

"I'm not disappearing and I'll still be doing things, I hope you'll all stick with me in the future."

The group, which is famous for its comedy reworkings of well known songs - such as the their 'Chip Pan' charity reworking of the Kings of Leon Hit Sex on Fire, and a Hole in the Road version of the Waterboys' Whole of the Moon - has confirmed it will continue.

They said on social media: "It’s been an incredible 14 years with Shaun at the helm and has gone way way beyond any of our expectations at the very beginning. We wish him well and continued success for the future.

"We are having way too much fun for it to end just yet and are looking forward to an exciting year ahead with loads of new songs as well as the classics and some cracking gigs.