At 1.30pm on Saturday, July 23, the parody band performed on the Sarah Nulty main stage and brought all kinds of progressiveness by telling, "All the lads in the audience, don't be d*ckheads to women."

But the banner that spanned the stage evoked the loudest applause from the crowd. It read: "F*** Worcester Sauce and F*** The Tories".

In addition to the obvious political message against the ruling government, the jab at Worcestershire Sauce was also made clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Everly Pregnant Brothers at the Tramlines 2022

People unfamiliar with Sheffield's Henderson's Relish frequently confuse it with Worcestershire Sauce, which is no comparison when it comes to flavour.

The band also engaged the audience in a massive call-and-response sing-along during 'Chip Pan's On Fire' and 'No Oven, No Pie,' with frontman Big Shaun signing off with "Three words for all of you: F*** the Tories."

Friday, July 22 marked the beginning of Tramlines 2022, at Hillsborough Park to see their favourite artists perform throughout the weekend.

In an interview with the Star, the Everly Pregnant Brothers drummer Nick Bands said it felt good to be back performing for the crowds at Tramlines.

He said: "I love Tramlines. I think it's nice they moved here to Hillsborough Park and I think it's come from strength to strength.