News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
5 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

EuroVision Sheffield: Here's how the Steel City will celebrate the EU song contest and where you can watch

Who said Liverpool is going to have all the fun? The official Eurovision party is coming to Sheffield too – and here’s where you can watch.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 7th May 2023, 14:39 BST

Sheffield may have missed out on being the host city for Eurovision 2023, but the Steel City will be holding its own party come Saturday (May 13) in a celebration with the Sheffield Ukrainian Community to bring on a show like the city has never seen before.

Featuring a big screen on Devonshire Green, Sheffield’s free official Eurovision Party will be jam packed with all of the Euro music glitz and glam you have come to expect including street performers, dance acts, traditional Ukrainian musicians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield will also be playing host to Marina Krutь, who came second in the competition to be this year’s Ukrainian entry with 33,000 votes and will be travelling over from Ukraine to join the party.

Most Popular
File photo of Devonshire Green from August 2022. The Sheffield park will be host to a big screen and free fringe festival for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.File photo of Devonshire Green from August 2022. The Sheffield park will be host to a big screen and free fringe festival for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
File photo of Devonshire Green from August 2022. The Sheffield park will be host to a big screen and free fringe festival for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The City Council also say some “big surprises” which will be announced in the coming weeks mean Sheffield’s Eurovision party is not to be missed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Where can I watch Eurovision 2023 in Sheffield and will there be a big screen?

A big screen will be erected on Devonshire Green in time for the party on Saturday, May 13. The park has capacity for 5,000 – 6,000.

The party in the park will run from 2pm to 7.30pm, before the main event kicks off live on the screen at 8pm until midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield Council is planning to host an official free Eurovision fringe festival despite losing the bid to host the international musical celebration. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA WireSheffield Council is planning to host an official free Eurovision fringe festival despite losing the bid to host the international musical celebration. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA Wire
Sheffield Council is planning to host an official free Eurovision fringe festival despite losing the bid to host the international musical celebration. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA Wire

In the lead up to the broadcast Devonshire Green will host a Eurovision party featuring the best of Ukrainian and UK street entertainment. There will also be bars, food and refreshment traders and lots of fun craft activities. A strong Ukrainian and European theme will underpin the event. There will be street entertainers, a live DJ, dancers, singers and more community talent.

Chief Executive for Sheffield City Council, Kate Josephs said: “We are so excited to be hosting an official Eurovision party right here in the city centre alongside and in solidarity with the Ukrainian community of Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were disappointed to miss out to Liverpool, but this means that we are still going to play a huge part in the celebrations and everyone can be a part of it.

“As an official partner of the BBC, the whole show will feature on our big screen on Devonshire Green and the team are working hard to make sure we have a jam-packed day of Eurovision fun.

“Sheffield’s Ukrainian community are central to our party and we are incredibly excited to host some of Ukraine’s biggest names in music. There will be tents where you can get involved in traditional Ukrainian crafts, dancers, and Ukrainian choirs giving us some spectacular performances.

“We are also excited to reveal some surprise guests in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out as we reveal more as we gear up for what will be an unforgettable party.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following Sheffield’s success in hosting several hugely-enjoyed matches of Women’s Euros – not least the semi-final – the Steel City was in the running to host this year’s Eurovision and would have held it in the 10,000 capacity Utilita Arena, but lost out to Liverpool.

Related topics:LiverpoolKate Josephs