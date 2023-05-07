Who said Liverpool is going to have all the fun? The official Eurovision party is coming to Sheffield too – and here’s where you can watch.

Sheffield may have missed out on being the host city for Eurovision 2023, but the Steel City will be holding its own party come Saturday (May 13) in a celebration with the Sheffield Ukrainian Community to bring on a show like the city has never seen before.

Featuring a big screen on Devonshire Green, Sheffield’s free official Eurovision Party will be jam packed with all of the Euro music glitz and glam you have come to expect including street performers, dance acts, traditional Ukrainian musicians.

Sheffield will also be playing host to Marina Krutь, who came second in the competition to be this year’s Ukrainian entry with 33,000 votes and will be travelling over from Ukraine to join the party.

File photo of Devonshire Green from August 2022. The Sheffield park will be host to a big screen and free fringe festival for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The City Council also say some “big surprises” which will be announced in the coming weeks mean Sheffield’s Eurovision party is not to be missed.

Where can I watch Eurovision 2023 in Sheffield and will there be a big screen?

A big screen will be erected on Devonshire Green in time for the party on Saturday, May 13. The park has capacity for 5,000 – 6,000.

The party in the park will run from 2pm to 7.30pm, before the main event kicks off live on the screen at 8pm until midnight.

Sheffield Council is planning to host an official free Eurovision fringe festival despite losing the bid to host the international musical celebration. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA Wire

In the lead up to the broadcast Devonshire Green will host a Eurovision party featuring the best of Ukrainian and UK street entertainment. There will also be bars, food and refreshment traders and lots of fun craft activities. A strong Ukrainian and European theme will underpin the event. There will be street entertainers, a live DJ, dancers, singers and more community talent.

Chief Executive for Sheffield City Council, Kate Josephs said: “We are so excited to be hosting an official Eurovision party right here in the city centre alongside and in solidarity with the Ukrainian community of Sheffield.

“We were disappointed to miss out to Liverpool, but this means that we are still going to play a huge part in the celebrations and everyone can be a part of it.

“As an official partner of the BBC, the whole show will feature on our big screen on Devonshire Green and the team are working hard to make sure we have a jam-packed day of Eurovision fun.

“Sheffield’s Ukrainian community are central to our party and we are incredibly excited to host some of Ukraine’s biggest names in music. There will be tents where you can get involved in traditional Ukrainian crafts, dancers, and Ukrainian choirs giving us some spectacular performances.

“We are also excited to reveal some surprise guests in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out as we reveal more as we gear up for what will be an unforgettable party.”

