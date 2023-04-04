Sheffield set to host the official screenings of Eurovision Grand Final 2023.

Sheffield is set to host a large-scale official screening of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to celebrate the return of the show for another year - this time on British soil. The Steel City is one of nine cities in the UK that will be hosting the live events, confirmed the BBC .

Liverpool will welcome the rest of Europe as hosts of the extravaganza on May 13, on behalf of Ukraine which won last year’s competition but could not host due to the ongoing war. It has been reported the official Sheffield event would be held at Devonshire Green as part of Eurovision fringe festival despite losing out on their bid to become hosts .

Martin Green CBE, BBC managing director of Eurovision Song Contest said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities. So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events with each releasing more details over the coming weeks. They will also have access to some mobile aspects of the Liverpool culture programme, including BBC Storyville Live films.

The live events are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1m in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew says: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone.”

According to the BBC, the cities confirmed so far to hold official screenings are:

Birmingham

Brighton

Cardiff

Darlington

Leeds

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sheffield

