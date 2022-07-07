Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts, according to a new study by leading pub company and brewer, Greene King.

In order to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad, Greene King, the Home of Pub Sport, is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customers that have the same surname as a member of the England Women’s football team.

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site and showing their ID at the bar.

According to brand-new data, more than a third of Brits admit they have never heard of any of the England women’s footballers, despite the Euros kicking off, whereas, by comparison, 87 percent of UK residents have heard of players in the men’s side.

The data shows that Manchester City and England fullback, Lucy Bronze, is the most well-known Lioness, but is known by less than a quarter of UK residents – a stark contrast to Harry Maguire, the most well-known male England star, with almost 45 percent of respondents recognising his name.

And Sheffield is the city with the seemingly the least exposure to the England women’s team, with nearly 72 percent of residents unable to name one player.

The free drink offer is the latest in Greene King’s ongoing Festival of Sport activity, celebrating the packed schedule of sports taking place throughout summer 2022.

Greene King is passionate about bringing sport to its customers and will be showing all the Women’s Euros group games live across their participating pubs, with the view of educating the nation on the names of the stars representing England at the highest level this year.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.