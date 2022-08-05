Football-mad fans in Sheffield can look forward to watching the World Cup later this year on a 72 square metre screen – the largest in the country.

The Matchzone has announced it will be showing all three England group stages as well as the final on the inflatable movie screen at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, where it will stand eight metres high and 12 metres wide.

The venue can hold 3,000 football fans watching the games on November 21 (England v Iran, 1pm KO); November 25 (England v USA, 7pm KO); November 29 (England v Wales, 7pm KO) and December 18, which is the World Cup Final.

Callum Campbell, founder of The Matchzone, said “We are so excited to put on a screening and put on a proper show for England at The World Cup.

“The Matchzone promises the best party atmosphere in Yorkshire and we have no doubt the place will be rocking for 90 minutes.”

He added “The team got so close to victory at the Wembley final last year. Hopefully the Euro Championship win by the women can spur them on.

“We started The Matchzone to create the best live sporting experiences for the fans.”

As well as the cinema screen, attendees can look forward to a pre-game live show, hosted by a football personality.

This includes interactive quizzes and plenty of crowd participation an hour before kick-off.

There will also be street food from a choice of local food vendors and licensed bars.

“It’s one thing watching it in a pub or your home, but what makes an atmosphere electric is a big crowd, an even bigger sound system as well as someone to hype everyone up before the match,” Callum added.

“We personally think it’ll be better to watch it here than in Qatar where it’s 30 degrees plus – but that’s for everyone else to decide!”

Tickets start from £8.43 per person for a day ticket, and from £30 for a season pass for all three England

Group Stage games and the World Cup Final.