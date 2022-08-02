Councillor Minesh Parekh, Labour and Co-operative for Crookes and Crosspool, wrote to Councillor Martin Smith, chairman of the economic development and skills policy committee, urging the council to “celebrate and commemorate” the team’s win.

He wrote: “Football has finally come home! Everyone across the country has rallied behind the Lionesses over the course of the Euro 2022 competition, and have been rewarded by a fantastic and historic win in yesterday’s final.

England's Millie Bright celebrate after England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"As the home of football, it’s only appropriate that Sheffield should lead celebrations of football coming home.”

Coun Parekh said Sheffield should be at the forefront of the country’s celebrations as the city is where the modern game was born.

“We have the oldest and second oldest football clubs in the world, and are where Sheffield Rules – the rules of the modern game, which introduced corners, and free kicks for fouls, among other things – were written.”

The letter was sent to the economic development and skills policy committee as it is responsible for Sheffield’s cultural development and Coun Parekh has asked the committee to make commemorating the result central to it’s future work.

Coun Parekh has also asked the council to celebrate the achievements of the Lionesses with footballing roots in Sheffield.

Millie Bright, Ellie Roebuck and Beth England all came through the Sheffield United Academy and are now European Champions.

Coun Parekh referred to the tournament’s semi-final between England and Sweden, which was hosted at Bramall Lane, as part of the many fixtures the city had the pleasure of hosting.

England won 4-0 at Bramall Lane to book their place in the final in front of a sold-out crowd, which showcased the city’s backing for the team.

Coun Parekh has also called for the committee and the council to “consider what steps Sheffield can take to champion the need for greater parity in support and investment between the women’s and men’s games” and to work towards ensuring equal treatment and funding for teams and grassroots clubs.