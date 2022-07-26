Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

By then, Bramall Lane was bouncing as ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Football’s Coming Home’ rang out around the ground.

England's defender Millie Bright celebrates after winning with her team at the end of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final football match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Lauren Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.

They can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either Germany or France at a sold-out Wembley, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.

The sense the team, led at the back by Killamarsh-born Millie Bright who has been one of the stars of the tournment, are on the brink of something special was certainly tangible among England fans in the 28,624 crowd at the stadium.