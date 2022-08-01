UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: 13 amazing pictures capture Sheffield football fans celebrating England win on Devonshire Green

It was a day which will go down football history, and wont be forgotten for generations.

By Errol Edwards
Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:21 pm

Thousands of football fans flocked to Devonshire Green to see Killamarsh’s Millie Bright play for The lionesses as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time thanks to a winning goal from Chloe Kelly.

England were given a boost when prolific goal scorer Alexandra Popp was ruled out just before kick off due to an injury during warm up.

However England still had lots to do to win In an extremely intense game. England opened the scoring with a goal from substitute Ella Toone.

Great day for football at Devonshire Green.

Only to be cancelled out by Lina Magull sending the game into extra time.

As tension built Kelly Chole made herself a household name by bundling the ball into the goal on 110 minutes, giving England an historic victory , becoming European Champions.

England’s Beat Mead also received the Golden Boot award as tournament top scorer with six goals.

Enjoying the women's Euros
Family enjoying the Euros final
A great family day to remember
Lots of smiles on the green
Flag day on Devonshire Green
Enjoying the moment, after a great victory for England's Lionesses
Enjoying a special moment in time
No hiding the illation after England victory
Hard to watch at times.
English pride on historic day
Enjoying the atmosphere
Bucket hats at the ready.
