Thousands of football fans flocked to Devonshire Green to see Killamarsh’s Millie Bright play for The lionesses as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time thanks to a winning goal from Chloe Kelly.

England were given a boost when prolific goal scorer Alexandra Popp was ruled out just before kick off due to an injury during warm up.

However England still had lots to do to win In an extremely intense game. England opened the scoring with a goal from substitute Ella Toone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great day for football at Devonshire Green.

Only to be cancelled out by Lina Magull sending the game into extra time.

As tension built Kelly Chole made herself a household name by bundling the ball into the goal on 110 minutes, giving England an historic victory , becoming European Champions.

England’s Beat Mead also received the Golden Boot award as tournament top scorer with six goals.

Can you spot yourself in our fans’ gallery?

Enjoying the women's Euros

Family enjoying the Euros final

A great family day to remember

Lots of smiles on the green

Flag day on Devonshire Green

Enjoying the moment, after a great victory for England's Lionesses

Enjoying a special moment in time

No hiding the illation after England victory

Hard to watch at times.

English pride on historic day

Enjoying the atmosphere