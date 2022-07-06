Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has recovered from injury and is back in contention.

Roebuck signed her first professional contract with City in 2018 and impressed in her breakthrough season.

Millie Bright, Ellie Roebuck and Beth England played junior football in and around Sheffield

She has since been nominated for FIFA’s The Best Women’s Goalkeeper.

A junior player with Beighton Magpies, she has eight senior caps to her name.

Veteran Chelsea defender Millie Bright will bring a sure hand to the Lionesses’ back line during the tournament.

Bright signed for the Blues from the Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2015, where she had played for five years.

The defender was named Vauxhall England Young Player of the Year in 2016 and has since captained her country in the World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

She has risen from her days at Killamarsh Dynamos to win 52 senior caps, scoring five goals along the way.

And also with the Blues is striker Beth England, who will be playing in her first big tournament on English soil, despite having 16 senior caps and nine goals to her name.

England also established herself at the Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2011, moving to Chelsea in 2016.

The striker won the FA WSL Player of the Year in 2020.

She started out playing for Junior Tykes in Barnsley.

Said Roebuck of the expectation around the tournament: “It’s massive – a home Euros, a home crowd.”