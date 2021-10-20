Ear piercing Sheffield: Shopping centre 'working closely' with jewellery store following upsetting viral video
Meadowhall says it is ‘working closely’ with a Sheffield jewellery store at the centre of an viral video of a girl getting her ears pierced.
The clip, which was uploaded over the weekend by a Sheffield mum to her personal Facebook page, shows a distressing scene unfolding at 'Lovisa' jewellery in the popular shopping centre.
Now, Meadowhall has issued a statement that it is aware of the clip.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “Our team picked this up with Lovisa as soon as the footage was brought to our attention, and we are working closely with both Lovisa and the police.”
BACKGROUND: Meadowhall ear piercing: Video of child 'forced' to have ears pierced in Sheffield goes viral
Taken on October 17, the 30-second video appears to show a young child who is distraught and resisting having her ears pierced.
Two adult women sitting on the floor both hold the child still and try to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears while another member of staff watches on.
The girl shrieks and can be heard saying “no no no” multiple times.
South Yorkshire Police is now looking into the incident to “understand the full circustances” of the clip.
Yesterday, officers also thanked the public for sharing an appeal to find the owner of the footage.
The video has since sparked a debate among parents on social media, with some directing their outrage to Lovisa about children's consent.
The clip has also been met with anger by viewers who were concerned by the upset girl’s protests. One parent wrote she felt ‘physically sick’ while watching.
Lovisa has been contacted for a comment.