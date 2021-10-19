The clip, which was uploaded over the weekend by a Sheffield mum to her personal Facebook page, shows a distressing scene unfolding at ‘Lovisa’ jewellery in Meadowhall.

The 30-second video appears to show a little girl upset and struggling against having her ears pierced.

A video showing a little girl being 'forced' to have her ears pierced at Lovisa in Meadowhall has gone viral

Now, South Yorkshire Police’s team based at Meadowhall say they are now carrying out enquiries to “understand the full circumstances” of the clip.

PC Craig Crew of the Meadowhall policing team said: “We have watched this footage and understand why many viewers find it concerning. My team and I are now carrying out enquiries with the staff at the store to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am really keen to trace the owner of the footage, so if this is you, or you know who it is, please get in touch.”

SYP is asking anyone who can help with enquiries to call 101 quoting incident number 1009 of October 18 or contact the force through its online portal.

In the video, which was filmed at the Lovisa jewellery store in Meadowhall on October 17, a little girl is shown upset at having her ears pierced.

Two adult women sitting on the floor both hold the child still and try to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears. Another member of staff watches on.