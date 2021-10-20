The clip, which was uploaded over the weekend by a Sheffield mum to her personal Facebook page, shows a distressing scene unfolding at 'Lovisa' jewellery in the popular shopping centre.

Taken on October 17, the 30-second video appears to show a young child who is distraught and resisting having her ears pierced.

Two adult women sitting on the floor both hold the child still and try to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears while another member of staff watches on.

A video showing a little girl being 'forced' to have her ears pierced at Lovisa in Meadowhall has gone viral

The girl shrieks and can be heard saying “no no no” multiple times.

Police subsequently launched an investigation into the incident to ‘understand the full circumstances’ of the clip and issued an appeal for information to help with their enquiries yesterday.

Last night, South Yorkshire Police thanked members of the public who shared their appeal to find the owner of the video.

It said: “Thank you to everybody that shared our appeal to find the owner of a video of a young girl having her ears pierced at Meadowhall. We have now traced the owner of the footage.”

The video has since sparked a debate among parents on social media, with some directing their outrage to Lovisa about children's consent.

The clip has also been met with anger by viewers who were concerned by the upset girl’s protests. One parent wrote she felt ‘physically sick’ while watching.