The clip, which was uploaded over the weekend by a Sheffield mum to her personal Facebook page, shows a distressing scene unfolding at ‘Lovisa’ in Meadowhall.

It appears to show a little girl struggling against having her ears pierced.

Two adult women sitting on the floor both hold the child still and try to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears. Another member of staff watches on.

The girl shrieks and says “no no no” multiple times during the 30-second video.

The clip, which has been widely viewed and circulated, has been met with anger by viewers who were concerned by the upset girl’s protests. One parent wrote she felt “physically sick” while watching.

A debate is raging on Facebook and in messages to Lovisa on Twitter about children’s consent and whether it was right for the procedure to have been carried out.

Lovisa has been contacted for a comment.

The scene was caught on camera by a teenage girl who was shopping at Meadowhall on Sunday, October 17. She showed it to her mum, Lisha Stephanie, who then uploaded it to her personal Facebook page.

She claims the clip filmed by her daughter was “just a fraction” of the incident, which lasted for around 10 minutes.

“They wrestled her down to the floor from the chair and held her down while she begged and pleaded with them not to do it,” said Lisha.

“The child was petrified. There was an audience outside and inside the shop.”

Another mum wrote: “I don't think plastering her all over Facebook, Twitter and where ever else is the way to deal with things like this. It could have been dealt with more privately in my opinion.

“However [...] I do believe the mum should have took control of the situation and told them to stop.”