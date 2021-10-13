Man found in South Yorkshire village has died, say police
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:33 pm
Officers were sent to Kings Avenue, in Rossington, Doncaster, around 6pm tonight after the man was found
King’s Avenue Rossington
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on the scene at King's Avenue in New Rossington where a man has been found who has sadly died.
"We can confirm this was a medical episode and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. People are asked to please not approach the scene.”