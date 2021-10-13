Man found in South Yorkshire village has died, say police

A man who was found in a South Yorkshire village this evening has died, say police

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:33 pm

Officers were sent to Kings Avenue, in Rossington, Doncaster, around 6pm tonight after the man was found

King’s Avenue Rossington

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on the scene at King's Avenue in New Rossington where a man has been found who has sadly died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kings Avenue Rossington. A man who was found there has died

"We can confirm this was a medical episode and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. People are asked to please not approach the scene.”

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor

South YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster