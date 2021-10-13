Loved ones to pay last respects to suspected Killamarsh murder victim Terri Harris at village funeral

Terri Harris, aged 35, died at her Chandos Crescent home alongside her two children John Paul Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, also 11, on Sunday September 19.

This afternoon, details of Terri’s funeral were announced by the family’s undertakers, who are directing the arrangements, with a service in her home village due to be followed by a private cremation in Chesterfield. Only close family and friends will be in the church service, but it will be relayed on loudspeakers for the rest of the community to pay their respects.

Terri Harris's funeral will be on October 21 in Killamarsh

There will be donations to a cancer charity instead of flowers.

Barry Pritchard Funeral Services announce details on their social media page this afternoon.

Dearly loved

They said: “Terri was dearly loved by her Grandparents and her extended family and friends.

The scene at Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh where four people were murdered. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Funeral service to take place on Thursday 21st October at St Giles Church Killamarsh, 2.00pm followed by a private cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.

"Donations if so desired to Cancer Research Uk C/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Service, 55, Bridge Street, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1AL tel: 0114 228 0082.

“TerrI’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Killamarsh for all their support and kind messages at this sad time. The church service will be for close family and friends but a sound system will be present if anyone would like to listen to the service outside.”

Flowers at Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh. Picture Scott Merrylees

Moved to Sheffield

Terri was born and raised in the east end of London until she was 17, when she moved to Sheffield with her mum, travelling to Essex when she could to be with her dad.

Her parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, described her as an amazing mum, saying her babies were her world. They said they were well respected in the local community and known to many of the local shopkeepers and residents, and that she absolutely loved her work as a care worker.

Damien Bendall charged with murders

Damien Bendall of Chandos Crescent has been charged with four counts of murder.

The 31-year-old appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday, September 24 and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in November.