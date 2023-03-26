Grateful Sheffield television personality Dan Walker has told how kindly railway staff saved him from underwear disaster!

Dan, the Channel Five news presenter who made his name as Football Focus presenter and a star of Strictly Come Dancing, lost his luggage on the train from Sheffield to London, including all his clean pants.

But he has now tweeted his thanks to the staff at East Midlands Railways who pulled out all the stops to get his bag back to him.

He said on his social media account: “THANK YOU - particularly to Ahmed & Dennis - and @EastMidRailway for finding my bag and getting it back to me today.

“It went around the country but arrived back at St Pancras & I picked it up from Ann. I will have fresh pants in the morning.”

East Midlands Railways replied to him: “You're most welcome Dan! Pleased to hear you're reunited with your bag and clean pants.”

East Midlands Railways is the main line railway service route that links Sheffield to England’s capital city.

Dan Walker is reunited with his luggage by Ann

Posting on social media last week, Dan shared a photo of himself riding a bike outside St Pancras Station in London and wrote: “Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure with no flashbacks.”