Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker on Strictly

Dan Walker has shared pictures from a reunion between himself and his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Nadiya Bychkova. The two had dinner together at a luxury restaurant in London.

Posting to Twitter, the 5 News presenter said: “Great evening last night at Midland Grand Dining Room in @StPancrasRen. Lovely to spend a bit of time at the chef’s table with @ppowellchef (and his strawberry stain) and catch up with @NadiyaBychkova 💃

The whole night was brilliant and food was AMAZING 🤩”.

The pair, who finished fifth together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, ate together in King’s Cross, at the Midland Grand Dining Room. The website describes the restaurant as: “A timeless restaurant that blends Victorian charm with contemporary elegance. Where east meets west to embrace the allure of glamour and sophistication.”

Last year, Dan spoke about how inspired he was by Nadiya’s life story - the Ukrainian dancer became a world champion at just 25 years old. In an interview with This Morning, the former Football Focus presenter said: “All of a sudden, the best dancer on the planet is teaching me to dance."

He also revealed how he’d never been open to dancing, before meeting Nadiya, who changed his perspective. Dan and Nadiya were considered by many to be fan favourites during their time on the BBC dancing show.