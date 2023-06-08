Former Football Focus presenter Dan Walker has commended West Ham and David Moyes for winning their first major trophy in over 40 years.

Dan Walker commended West Ham on their 'wonderful' night which saw them lift their first major trophy since 1980. (Photo - Getty Images)

West Ham are officially Europa Conference League champions. It’s the first major trophy the Hammers have lifted since their FA Cup victory in 1980. Sheffield TV presenter, Dan Walker, has commended the West Ham players, as well as manager David Moyes, for their monumental achievement.

Posting to Twitter, Dan said: “What a night for West Ham and their fans. What a night for David Moyes. Wonderful stuff #WestHam 🏆 DJ goes straight into Freed From Desire 👏🏻”.

A shaky first half for both sides saw a Fiorentina goal disallowed for offside just before halftime, as Kouame’s header off a rebound slid through the hands of Areola. In the second half, a penalty was awarded to West Ham for handball, which Benrahma adeptly powered into the top right corner to put the Hammers ahead.

Just five minutes later, Fiorentina midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura responded, slotting a right footed effort into the back of the net to level the score. Several chances continued to present themselves for both teams, but it wasn’t until the 90th minute that the game was decided.

Lucas Paqueta slotted a perfectly weighted ball through to the running Jarrod Bowen, who remained composed on the ball - taking a touch before striking the ball towards the Fiorentina keeper, who couldn’t react quick enough to stop the Englishman’s effort.

The West Ham fans erupted and manager David Moyes sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with his team.

Last night, Moyes secured his first major trophy as a manager, a well deserved feat after his commitment to West Ham through thick and thin. He was nearly sacked mid-way through this year’s Premier League season, as the Hammers looked to be facing relegation. The board of directors decided to stick with him which certainly paid off in the end.

Social media has exploded with positivity for the East London club, with pundits including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer praising manager David Moyes and his side. Dan Walker, appears to have been a fan of Moyes since he was first appointed at Manchester United back in 2013.