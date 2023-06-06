News you can trust since 1887
Dan Walker receives touching Sheffield Wednesday gift from Clive Tyldesley

Dan Walker has received a special gift from Clive Tyldesley after Sheffield Wednesday’s magical trip to Wembley.

By Jamie Grover
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST
Dan Walker received a touching souvenir from commentator Clive Tyldesley after watching Sheffield Wednesday's match-winner Josh Windass pictured with boss Darren Moore. (Steve Ellis)

Esteemed football commentator and broadcaster Clive Tyldesley has sent a Sheffield Wednesday themed gift to Channel 5 Newsreader, Dan Walker. The former Football Focus presenter travelled to Wembley to watch Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Barnsley which saw  them promoted to the championship.

Despite being a Crawley Town supporter, Dan has previously said he has “serious love” for the Owls, and that his family are all keen supporters. Clive Tyldesley, who commentated on the League One final match, gifted Dan and his family his hand-written commentary chart to remember the occasion.

The framed chart contains all of Tyldesley’s notes for the game, including facts about each player, manager, and teams.

Dan was extremely pleased with the gift, and shared a picture of it to his 802,000 Twitter followers. He wrote in the caption: “Thank you very much to @CliveTyldesley for sending this brilliant @CommentaryChart through from @swfc’s playoff win last week. Our son loves it. The ones I used to do back in my commentary days were nowhere near as neat as this and I used to doodle during the match too”.

https://twitter.com/mrdanwalker/status/1665249369837166592?s=20

The Vanished presenter’s followers were impressed with the gift.  One user said: “That must be some of the neatest handwriting I have ever seen”. Another added: “I love this! Can you buy copies? Would be a fabulous Father's Day present for my dad... who is still basking in the glory of a Wembley win! 🦉🏆⚽”.

The BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly star is not originally from Sheffield and grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, where he attended Hazelwick School. However, he moved to Sheffield when he was 18 for university - where he did a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at University of Sheffield - and now lives in the city with his family.
Copies of Clive Tyldesley’s commentary charts from iconic matches can be found for sale on the official Commentary Charts website. Options for each chart include a frame, A4 or A3, and an autograph from Tyldesley himself.After Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley, Dan shared that his kids had “fallen in love with football” since witnessing them secure promotion after the magical comeback from 4-0 down. On his journey to Wembley, the Pennine Adventure presenter also shared pork pies with some friendly Owls fans.

