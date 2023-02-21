News you can trust since 1887
Dan Walker: Bike helmet 'saved my life' says recovering Sheffield presenter following crash

Sheffield’s-own Dan Walker says he is “only here now” because his bike helmet saved his life in a crash.

By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:42am

The Channel 5 presenter is recovering at home after he was knocked off his bicycle at around 8am on February 20. The former host of BBC Breakfast shared photos from the back of an ambulance after the collision that reportedly happened in the Sheffield area.

Now, the 45-year-old Strictly star has shared how he has no memory of the accident – but believes he wouldn’t be here if not for his cycling helmet.

In a series of tweets at around 4pm on Monday, Dan showed he was recovering at home and “eating soup through a straw”. He shared photos of his nasty injuries, broken watch and torn up trousers.

“Very thankful to still be here,” said Dan. “I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics and police around me.

“The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.”

The presenter also heaped praise on his Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics ‘Jamie and Shaun’, a police officer who helped him, as well as two NHS nurses at hospital named Hannah and Charlotte. He also thanked his army of fans and well-wishers for their kindness.

Walker left the BBC to join Channel 5 last year and took part in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dan Walker shared these photos of himself recovering at home following a car crash on Monday, where he says his bike helmet "saved his life".
Dan Walker told his army of followers on Twitter: "The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head."
