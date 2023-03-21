TV presenter Dan Walker, from Sheffield, has jumped back in the saddle after being knocked off his bike in a nasty accident last month.

The Channel 5 presenter has marked his first bike ride just one month after revealing on social media that he had been involved in a collision with a car while out on his bicycle on the St Mary’s Gate and Hanover Way roundabout, near to Sheffield city centre.

The 46-year-old presenter spent 10 days off-air while recovering from his accident on February 20, which saw him taken to hospital by ambulance and “no memory” of what had happened – but miraculously, no broken bones.

Posting on social media at around 7pm on Monday (March 20), Dan shared a photo of himself riding a bike outside St Pancras Station in London and wrote: “Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure with no flashbacks.

“New bike, new helmet... just disappointed I didn't manage to match the socks to the frame.”

Since his accident, he has kept his fans updated online with his recovery, and he pictured himself in his Sheffield home, which he shares with his wife and three children, as he ate soup through a straw.

The former host of BBC Breakfast, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, said his helmet had saved his life. On social media he wrote: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head.”