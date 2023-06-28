Dan Walker was forced to present 'rival' Piers Morgan with an award for Interview of the Year at the TRIC awards.

The Television and Radio Industries Club awards took place this Monday 27th June. Big names such as Nigel Farage, Paul O’Grady, and Ricky Gervais took home trophies for their respective works.

Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker presented the award for the Interview of the Year category. Nominees included Louis Theroux, Michael Palin, and even Boris Johnson. However, the winner of the award was Piers Morgan, who has shared a playful rivalry with Dan over the years.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter showed humility when presenting Piers with the award for his shock interview with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two exchanged grins as Piers took the stage. Upon accepting his award, the newspaper columnist joked: "I know what you are all thinking, long overdue, but obviously, my initial pain at realising that this was going to be presented to me by Dan Walker was soon overtaken by the reality of the enormous pain that he would be suffering in having to present it to me so thank you, Dan.”

Dan walked over to the microphone, and chimed in: “Hang on, I think this is what I have to do now" before jokingly storming off the stage, referencing when Piers Morgan did so on Good Morning Britain after being quizzed on his stance on Meghan Markle.

Piers laughed at Dan’s quick wit, and quickly responded: “He laughs but the day that I did that walkout was the day that Good Morning Britain finally beat the BBC in the ratings in the morning. And because I then got invited to leave that evening they never overtook me again so f**k you, Walker."

It was all smiles behind the scenes however, as the two took to social media to ‘congratulate’ each other on the moment. Piers uploaded a picture to Twitter of himself and Dan posing with the award, captioned: “Congrats to ⁦@mrdanwalker⁩ on the huge honour of presenting me with my big ⁦@TRICawards⁩ ‘Interview of the Year’ trophy yesterday - biggest moment of his career. 👏”

