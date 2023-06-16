Dan Walker shared the fundraiser page for an amputee who walked 100 miles to help injured soldiers.

Dan Walker has taken to Twitter to share the inspiring story of an amputee who was severely injured in Afghanistan. Nick Franklin lost his left leg to an improvised explosive device in 2011, but decided to take on the challenge of walking 100 miles for charity.

The Channel 5 News presenter shared a tweet announcing Nick had successfully completed the trip. To his 802,000 followers, Dan said: “Nick was injured in Afghanistan and has walked up to 30 miles a day this week to try & help fellow wounded veterans 🏆”.

Nick’s 100 mile pilgrimage began at Woburn Golf Club this Monday 12 June. The ex-army serviceman fell in love with golf after losing his leg, and felt it helped to aid his recovery. On the fundraiser page, Nick says: “I was instantly hooked and now play off of a handicap of 14.2 and have become a Nottinghamshire member within the foundation.”

He set himself the target of completing the 100 mile walk to Nottinghamshire Golf Club in just five days. The monumental trip was completed to raise money for the On Course Foundation. Nick explained why the charity was close to his heart, saying: “The On Course Foundation is a golf specific military charity based in the United Kingdom. Their aim is to support the recovery of injured and sick service personnel and veterans through nationwide golf events and employment in the golf industry.”

The inspiring golf enthusiast completed a round of golf at Woburn Golf Club before setting off, and impressively managed to complete another round at Nottinghamshire once his trip was complete.

Nick has managed to raise an impressive £2,365 for the On Course Foundation, which he describes as a “wonderful cause”. Donations are still coming in for Nick’s incredible achievement, with a target of £5,000 now almost 50% complete.