Claire and Will Baggaley, who live just outside Sheffield in the Derbyshire village of Mastin Moor, are united by their love of the BBC show starring Matthew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular couple.

They tied the knot last Wednesday, July 27, with Claire walking down the aisle to Paolo Nutini’s Last Request, which famously featured in the sitcom.

Claire and Will Baggaley outside Marco's Cafe during their Gavin & Stacey themed wedding day in Barry

They and their guests did a barn dance to Islands in the Stream, memorably performed by Bryn and Nessa for Gwen's birthday; instead of table numbers they used quotes from the TV series; and they followed their nuptials with a tour of filming locations, including Marco’s Cafe.

Claire told how she had been a huge fan since the show first aired in 2007 but Will had never seen it before they met five years ago.

Ice creams, fish and chips, and football on the beach made it the ‘most relaxed wedding’

He loved it so much when they watched it together that they couple decided to take their first holiday to Barry and they fell in love with the picturesque seaside town to which they have returned numerous times.

Newlyweds Claire and Will Baggaley share a kiss during their Gavin & Stacey themed wedding day at the bus stop where a famous scene from the show was filmed

“We love Barry so much that we decided if we were going to get married it had to be there – and we’re such big Gavin & Stacey fans we had to have lots of special touches inspired by the show,” she said.

“It was an amazing day. After the reception, we visited the fairground and I went down the log flume in my wedding dress. We had ice creams and fish and chips, and we spent the evening on the beach, where we played cricket and football.

“It was the most relaxed wedding ever and it couldn’t have gone any better.

Gavin & Stacey fans Claire and Will Baggaley spent much of their wedding day at the beach in Barry

Wedding photos in Gwen’s house for Gavin & Stacey superfans

“We got lots of attention and people were so friendly. We got free fish and chips, free rides at the fairground, and people were buying us drinks all day.”

Claire and Will, who between them have four children, aged between six and 16, have met Joanna Page and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, during their travels to Barry, when the Christmas special was being filmed. They’ve even been in Gwen’s house, where they had their wedding photos taken, after the owner invited them inside.

One of the table names at Claire and Will Baggaley's wedding, which were based on quotes from Gavin & Stacey

Ahead of their big day, Claire tweeted the main cast members asking for a shout-out, and she was delighted to hear back from Melanie Walters, who plays Gwen and said: “How fabulous. Congratulations to you both. Hope you have a wonderful day.”

The happy couple invited James Corden, who plays Smithy, to the wedding but they didn’t hear back.

They were, however, joined by an employee from The Perfume Shop at Crystal Peaks shopping centre, to whom they had got chatting while choosing their wedding perfume and who turned out to be a huge fan of the show too.

There are rumours a new series could be in the offing, given the success of the Christmas special, and Claire says she’d be thrilled if that happens.

Newlyweds Claire and Will Baggaley are both huge Gavin & Stacey fans and fell in love with Barry when they visited together

Claire and Will Baggaley during their Gavin & Stacey themed wedding day in Barry