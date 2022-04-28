9 wedding venues in and around Sheffield and the Peak District near stunning locations for pictures

The historic venues and rolling hills around the city make Sheffield a perfect setting for couples looking to get hitched.
Here we take a look at 9 brilliant venues where you could book your special day in the Steel City and the Peak District.
1. Baslow Hall
Baslow Hall, in Baslow in the Peak District, is set in stunning gardens. (https://www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Baslow Hall Limited
2. Mosborough Hall Hotel
Mosborough Hall Hotel has launched a new wedding brochure running from 2022 to 2024. (https://www.mosboroughhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Kenwood Hall, in Nether Edge. (https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. The Mowbray
The Mowbray, a former iron and steel merchants built in 1899 in Neepsend, can host receptions, while civil ceremonies can be held nearby in its sister venue, The Chimney House. (https://themowbray.co.uk/wedding-venue-sheffield)
Photo: Dean Atkins