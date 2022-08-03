TV show Gladiators could be filmed in Sheffield if reports of new series are true

Popular TV show Gladiators is reportedly returning to our screens – with filming set to take place in Sheffield.

By Liam Fitzpatrick
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 7:45 am

The show ran from 1992 to 2000 and was originally filmed in Birmingham, with each episode involving four members of the public going head-to-head with a professional cast of gymnasts and bodybuilders in a series of challenges that tested their speed, skill, strength and stamina.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Utilita Arena: All the Sheffield Arena gigs coming up as trust set to ...

As first reported by industry news site, Broadcast, the BBC have given the green light for a return for the show next, year with the programme produced by MGM studios and Hungry Bear.

The TV show Gladiators is reported to be returning to our screens and it could be filmed in Sheffield (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

MORE: New £50m arena in Sheffield city centre would create 'cultural anchor of international importance'

Filming is expected to take place at Sheffield’s 13,000 seat Utilita Arena, with members of the public able to join the audience.

The show was a huge success during its first run, and its return will be great news for fans of a certain age.

At its peak ITV’s version of the show drew more than 14 million viewers in the mid 90s.

MORE: Investment pledged into Sheffield Arena with ‘significant plans' over next two years

However, a 2008 reboot on Sky One proved to be a flop.

It is unclear whether members of the original cast will be returning to the show, including Wolf (Michael Van Wijk) Jet (Diane Youdale) and Lighting (Kim Betts).

SheffieldBBCITVBirmingham