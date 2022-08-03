The show ran from 1992 to 2000 and was originally filmed in Birmingham, with each episode involving four members of the public going head-to-head with a professional cast of gymnasts and bodybuilders in a series of challenges that tested their speed, skill, strength and stamina.

As first reported by industry news site, Broadcast, the BBC have given the green light for a return for the show next, year with the programme produced by MGM studios and Hungry Bear.

The TV show Gladiators is reported to be returning to our screens and it could be filmed in Sheffield (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Filming is expected to take place at Sheffield’s 13,000 seat Utilita Arena, with members of the public able to join the audience.

The show was a huge success during its first run, and its return will be great news for fans of a certain age.

At its peak ITV’s version of the show drew more than 14 million viewers in the mid 90s.

However, a 2008 reboot on Sky One proved to be a flop.