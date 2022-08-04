Three other people were seriously injured in the crash between a BMW 5 Series and Seat Ibiza, with one of them, a 19-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

Tributes have been pouring in Sarah Oliver, who died in a crash just days before her 21st birthday

Sarah was just days away from turning 21.

Her heartbroken sister, Sophie, said: “Can't believe my 20 year old sister Sarah Oliver has been killed in a car crash.

“We will always love you Sarah, we will never forget, everyone that met you loved you.

“R.I.P my beautiful sister – taken far too soon.”

Her heartbroken mum Ann-Marie Stone paid tribute saying: “Absolutely heartbroken.

“My oldest daughter Sarah Oliver was killed last night (August 3) in a car accident.

“We were supposed to be celebrating your 21st birthday on Tuesday, instead we have to lay you to rest.

“R.I.P. my beautiful daughter- now you’re with your grandad, love you always, till we meet again.”

Dozens of other tributes have also poured in for Sarah on social media.

One said: “I’m so sorry, I can’t believe what I’m reading it doesn’t seem real.

“I’m thinking of you all, I’m devastated for you and your family. Sarah was an amazing, bright, caring young girl.”

Another friend posted: “Omg in total shock, I’m so sorry to hear this horrific news, taken way to soon.

"Rest in peace beautiful, sending all my love and prayers to you all at this terrible time.”

Emergency services were called to Wheatley Hall Road at 9.40pm last night following reports of a collision involving two cars at the junction with Neale Road.

Police said the victim was a passenger in the BMW.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.