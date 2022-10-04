Connor Richards Sheffield: Family of man tragically killed at car meet pay emotional tribute
The family of Connor Richards, who died, aged just 23, after a collision at a car meet in Scunthorpe have paid tribute to the much loved son and brother.
Connor tragically died in hospital after being injured in a crash during a car meet in Flixborough, Scunthorpe.
His family have paid an emotional tribute to the much loved son and brother, who passed away last week.
They said: “We as a family are immensely proud of Connor for going out and living his life despite struggling with autism and ADHD. We all want to model ourselves to be like Connor.
“He was a fantastic human being who never got angry at anyone no matter the wrong doing, and we can be proud that we raised a brilliant and much loved young man.”
Kian Richards, Connor’s 19-year-old brother, said: “He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.
“He was very caring, especially for other people.”
Kian and his family were left devastated after receiving the heartbreaking news of Connor’s death, but have received an outpouring of support.
Kian said: “It’s been a bit overwhelming. Thank you from all of us.”
Connor was part of a group of 10 people injured when a car crashed into them at the car meet, which he travelled to in his Nissan Micra K11.
Unfortunately, Connor sustained serious injuries and was put into an induced coma at Hull Royal Infirmary, but tragically could not be saved.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Humberside Police soon after the collision on suspicion of dangerous driving, but has since been released under investigation.