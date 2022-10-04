Connor tragically died in hospital after being injured in a crash during a car meet in Flixborough, Scunthorpe.

His family have paid an emotional tribute to the much loved son and brother, who passed away last week.

Connor Richards' (L) family have paid tribute to him after his tragic death last week.

They said: “We as a family are immensely proud of Connor for going out and living his life despite struggling with autism and ADHD. We all want to model ourselves to be like Connor.

“He was a fantastic human being who never got angry at anyone no matter the wrong doing, and we can be proud that we raised a brilliant and much loved young man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor (R) and his younger brother, Kian, aged 19 (L).

Kian Richards, Connor’s 19-year-old brother, said: “He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.

“He was very caring, especially for other people.”

Kian and his family were left devastated after receiving the heartbreaking news of Connor’s death, but have received an outpouring of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kian said: “It’s been a bit overwhelming. Thank you from all of us.”

Connor travelled to the car meet in Scarborough in his Nissan Micra K11.

Connor was part of a group of 10 people injured when a car crashed into them at the car meet, which he travelled to in his Nissan Micra K11.

Unfortunately, Connor sustained serious injuries and was put into an induced coma at Hull Royal Infirmary, but tragically could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad