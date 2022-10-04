Khuram Javed, who was described as the “centre of his community”, died when he was gunned down and stabbed on the path near Bramall Lane on April 10 last year. He was 31.

Today, his killers – Samsul Mohammed, 20, of Wolseley Roadd, and Tinashe Kampira, 20, of Donovan Road – were sentenced to life in prison, with a combined minimum term of 58 years.

Samsul Mohammed, 20, of Wolseley Road, and Tinashe Kampira, 20, of Donovan Road, have been jailed for life with a combined minimum term of 58 years for the murder of Sheffield solicitor and father-of-two Khuram Javed.

“The sentence for murder is life imprisonment, and life imprisonment means just that,” said Her Honour Mrs Justice Lambert.

“Neither of you must ever be released,” she added.

The judge further called the two killers’ accounts – namely they were only in the area near that night to ‘admire’ one of Khuram’s friends’ car, and that the father-of-two was stabbed because he attacked them with a knife first and they had to defend themselves – as “incredible”, “nonsense” and that she “rejected it entirely”.

Samsul’s two older brothers – Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 22, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield – were also jailed for three and a half years each for assisting their sibling by transporting him to a safe house in Reading on the night of the murder.

Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohammed, 23, both of The Greenway, Sheffield, were found guilty of assisting their younger brother, Samsul Mohammed, by transporting him to a safe house in Reading after Khuram's murder.

In the shooting, the father-of-two was with friends at a flat near Bramall Lane when they became aware of the defendants and another man, who were acting suspiciously outside around one of the friends’ car a white VW Golf.

The group, with Mr Javed, followed the defendants on foot down the footpath, before gunshots rang out.

Two witnesses said they saw three males running on Countess Road near Clough Road followed by five males, and then they heard loud bangs.

Samsul Mohammed, then 19, produced a gun loaded with bullets that had been converted from blank rounds to live ammunition.

He fired eight shots in total, with three striking Mr Javed. One fatally pierced his heart and lungs.

At an unknown point in the confrontation, Kampira also stabbed the father-of-two in the back, causing a serious wound to his liver.

A friend of Khuram Javed’s, Nabeel Abdul, was also shot and suffered a relatively minor injury to his foot.

Kampira fled in a taxi from a nearby address to Graves Park where he was joined by Saydul Mohammed.

The judge said she had “no doubt” that the two went to the park to dispose of the knife and gun in the lake, neither of which have ever been found.

Sohidul and Saydul Mohammed then took their younger brother to a safe house in Reading.

Tinashe Kampira later claimed he and his friends had only been “chilling out” when they were pursued and attacked by Mr Javed.

He claimed he then saw a knife on the ground and picked it up. Then, as Mr Javed tried to “grab him”, he swung his hands about until he heard gunshots.

The judge branded this “nonsense”.

Samsul Mohammed, who also pleaded guilty to providing weapons in the conspiracy to murder Rameh Salem, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.