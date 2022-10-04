Eljaso Cela, 28 and his 26-year-old brother Mateo Cela are believed to hold information about the murder of Armend Xhika in Sheffield last year.

Armend, aged 22, suffered fatal stab wounds on Thursday, May 31, 2021, after police received reports of men fighting on Earl Marshal Road in the Burngreave area.

Armend was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a murder probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, the senior investigating officer for the murder inquiry, said: “Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Armend Xhika and legal proceedings are ongoing.

“We are now very keen to hear from anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the Cela brothers.

“Eljaso is believed to also use the alias name Illiazy and it's possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias.

“The images that we're sharing with you today are the most recent we have available and are believed to have been taken around 2021.

“Both brothers have been known to frequent the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, but we understand they are very transient and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.”

If you see either Cela brother, call 999 immediately.

If you have information about where Eljaso or Mateo may be, or where they have been, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 857 of May 13,2021.