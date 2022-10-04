2. Collage Maker-03-Oct-2022-06.54-PM.jpg

Harry Musson was jailed for six years in October 2010 after he admitted breaking into the house of a Barnsley single mum in 1996 and forcing the terrified woman to perform a degrading sex act on him as her two young children slept in the room next door. Musson was wearing a balaclava at the time. This came just a year after Musson, then of Foster Street, Stairfoot, Barnsley, was locked up for 12 years in 2009 after South Yorkshire Police's Cold Case Review Team used new forensic techniques to link him to a rape and burglary committed in 1990. He broke into the home of a 35-year-old woman who lived in Barugh Green, Barnsley, and raped her - then stole jewellery from his violated victim. Then in 2010, forensic scientists working with cold case investigators, linked his DNA to the second attack. Corinne Wilson, prosecuting Musson's 2010 conviction, said the woman had woken to find Musson at the foot of her bed on June 11, 1996. "She couldn't see his face. She tried to jump up and back away from him. He put his right hand over her mouth and grabbed at her," she added. She said Musson turned the woman on to her front and tried to rape her but she managed to push him off. He then forced her to perform a sex act on him. Afterwards he simply got up and walked out of the bedroom telling her to ‘be quiet'. Miss Wilson said Musson was caught because his DNA profile was on the national database and when police revisited the case it was compared with a swab taken from the victim in 1996. In a moving victim impact statement the woman said she had lived in fear for years as she didn't know the identity of her attacker. She would scrub her mouth with her toothbrush until her gums bled and binge ate, putting on three stone to make herself unattractive to men.

Photo: SYP