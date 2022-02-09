Coley Byrne funeral: Tribute in the sky as aeroplane carries message across Sheffield
This was the moment a tribute to a well-loved Sheffield murder victim was shared with the whole city.
An aeroplane took the city’s skies to carry to message: “RIP Coley Byrne”
The pilot towed the banner across blue skies in the city on the day McAuley ‘Coley’ Byrne’s loved ones said their last farewell to the 26-year-old dad of five at his funeral at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium this afternoon.
A number of supercars and quad bikes joined to cortege as hundreds paid tribute to Coley.
Macauley died of knife wounds after an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.
Police are still looking for his killer, although a man from Swinton, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody having been charged with assisting an offender in connection with his death
Anyone with information about Coley’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.