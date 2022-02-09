Hundreds turned out at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium this afternoon to bid farewell to McAuley, known by friends as Coley, with friends arriving in cars including Lamborghinis.

Others arrived on quad bikes, in tribute to the motor-loving dad of five.

The funeral party led a length procession of vehicles, following a traditional black hearse. Flowers spelt the name ‘Coley’, and the word ‘son’ in the back of the vehicle.

Behind the hearse, followed a blue and yellow Subaru Impreza funeral car, also carrying flowers through the stone gateway into the cemetery, on Abbey Road.

Horns could be heard as a long chain of vehicles made their way into the grounds. Cars included two streamlined Lamborghinis, one red and one lilac, and a white convertible supercar.

The Star had been given permission by Coley’s family to come to the funeral, but they asked us not to take pictures of family members in mourning.

After the cars has made their way into the grounds, a large group of friends made their way inside on foot. Many wore matching black hoodies, bearing pictures of Coley and of cars, and carrying the words RIP Coley.

Inside loved ones told stories of Coley’s childhood and his life, his school days and his time working at the Wilkinson Warehouse.

Many gathered outside on the grass and on the steps of the crematorium, as the inside of the chapel was full of mourners.

Appeal over Gypsy Queen murder in Beighton

Macauley died of knife wounds after an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.

Police are still looking for his killer, although a man from Swinton, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody having been charged with assisting an offender in connection with his death

In an exclusive interview with The Star, Coley’s heartbroken mum, Michelle, vowed to fight for justice for her beloved son.

Paying tribute to Coley, Michelle said: “Everyone liked him. He was a well liked lad. He would do anything for anyone.”

Anyone with information about Coley’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.