It has been four weeks since Coley Byrne was stabbed to death on Boxing Day in the car park of the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.

For his mum Michelle, she says every day since has been “a living nightmare” for her family.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day.

“You spend all day waiting for that phone call,” Michelle told The Star. “The one where they say they’ve caught who’s done it. But we’re in the dark.

“I know someone out there knows who did it. But they aren’t coming forward.

“It’s horrendous. Every day I get more and more angry because I fear they aren't getting any closer to catching them.

“I think someone knows what happened but they’re scared to say, they’re worried it will have repercussions on their family. But my son had his own family – five children, now without their dad.”

It comes as Michelle and her family must also plan Coley’s funeral for next month, without knowing if whoever killed him will be in custody by then.

The family is expecting to see Coley’s friends from across the county gather to pay their respects. Dozens of cars and motorbikes are expected to accompanying the hearse on Coley’s final journey.

“Everyone liked him,” said Michelle. “He was a well liked lad. He would do anything for anyone.

“I won’t act like he was a saint, but he was well liked and a good lad. He was the life and soul of the party and he had so many friends from all different backgrounds.

“He liked spending time with his kids. He liked going to the seaside with them – his family are devastated without him.”

In the four weeks since the killing, the only significant breakthrough was the arrest of Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, who is now charged with assisting an offender.

Michelle has to believe South Yorkshire Police has a lead suspect they are looking for – but if they do, she hasn’t been told.

Instead, the Sheffield mum can only keep Coley’s memory alive in the hope his family and friends do not have to wait any longer for someone to come forward.

“I just want someone to come forward with what they know. Maybe they know something that might not seem important, but everyone who comes forward helps put the pieces together,” she said.

“I just want to keep him in people’s minds. I want his face out there so people know there’s a killer still out there.

“I just need to get justice for my son.”

Anyone with information over Coley’s death can call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Coley Byrne died following a confrontation in the car park of the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane, Beighton, at around 10pm on Boxing Day.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of screaming and glass breaking at the time.