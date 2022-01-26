McCauley ‘Coley’ Byrne died after he was stabbed during an incident at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Boxing day. He was 26.

Now, despite assurances from South Yorkshire Police at the time that the investigation was moving “at pace”, it has now been four weeks since the fatal attack and his killer is still at large.

To date, the only person arrested in relation to the killing is Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, who died after he suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, Sheffield.

In the incident at the pub on Drake House Lane, residents told The Star they heard sounds of screaming and glass breaking in the car park just before police arrived just after 10pm.

One resident said: “It was sirens galore, just police car after police car arriving.

"It sounded like a right scuffle in the car park. There was a lot of screaming and I heard a lot of glass breaking and crashing.”

Macauley Byrne, known as Coley, was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield

A large number of squad cars arrived soon after. Coley was rushed to hospital but soon after succumbed to his injuries.

The following day, dozens of flowers and tributes were left outside the pub in his memory.

One man who arrived to lay his own told The Star: “I’m devastated. He was one of the loveliest guys you could meet. I don’t believe it.”

However, the wait for a suspect to be named in Coley’s case comes as another South Yorkshire murder has now also gone three weeks with no significant breakthroughs.

The scene at the Gypsy Queen pub.

Fatjon Oruci, 24, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road in Rotherham in the early hours of New Year’s Day. He died shortly after on January 1, three weeks ago to the day.

Police say the young man suffered “catastrophic injuries” after being beaten and stabbed.

Six people have been arrested and subsequently released over the killing, but much like Coley’s case, no has been charged with his murder.

Fatjon Oruci, 22 from London was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, in Rotherham, and subsequently died.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment on how both cases were progressing.

Anyone with information over Coley’s death can call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.

Anyone with information about Fatjon’s death can call 101 and quote incident number 35 of January 1.

In both cases, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gypsy Queen only reopened for the first time since the killing last week.

In a statement issued following the stabbing, the pub said: “We were all completely devastated by what happened and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Byrne.”

Meanwhile, following the murder of Fatjon Oruci, police were also appealing for information related to a brawl on Badley Moor Lane on the morning of the attack.