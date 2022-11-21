The popular reality TV star, who was in two series of the dating show, posed for photographs with clubbers at the packed Eyre Street venue on its popular student night. Student Saturday is the club’s flagship and most popular night where students from both of the city's universities can party with exclusive drinks deals.

According to Code's website, it has been the biggest and busiest club night in the city for years.

But despite Code’s popularity, it was announced last month that the venue is to close due to rising energy bills.

Adam Collard, who was a contestant on two series of Love Island, hosted the last Student Saturday at Code last weekend (Photo: ITV)

“A combination of fewer students in Sheffield and a recent electricity price increase of 500 per cent means we’re left with no option but to close our beloved club forever,” the club's owners said in a post on Facebook.

The official closing party, described the “end of an era”, will be held on Saturday, November 26 with legendary DJ Ferry Corsten bringing his What The F! tour music experience to the club. Tickets are still available.

Code was launched eight years ago and when the club closes its doors this weekend, events normally held there will be moving to DUO, just off West Street.

Code bosses said: “It’s a smaller space, meaning much lower costs, in a much more central location. We think it’s the right move to keep the business alive, and hopefully you’ll join us as we move on to our next chapter.

