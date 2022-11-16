Legendary DJ and producer Ferry Corsten brings What The F to Code, Sheffield nightclubs farewell club night

What The F! sees Ferry Corsten perform from open to close at Code in Sheffield later on this month. A musical journey that sees the return of many of the old-skool hits from Ferry’s back-catalogue to the the present and the future sounds that have been crafted by the legendary Dutch producer and DJ.

Ferry Corsten has maintained a consistence presence in the scene ever since his sophomore album under the System F alias 'Out of The Blue' charted in the UK Top 20 singles chart in 1999, with remix credits for acts such as U2, Moby, Faithless, Duran Duran and Public Enemy following soon afterwards.

Not one to rest on his laurels or to remain with the comforting confines of artistic safety, Ferry has continued to push the envelope when it comes to electronic music creation and production, a focus exemplified with his 2020 ambient album, As Above So Below, which was released under his FERR by Ferry Corsten alias. Throughout his career, Ferry has evolved and explored a broad range of musical genres, notably with the exploration of cinematic soundscapes — evidenced in the ambitious project Blueprint back in 201.

Speaking on his current tour, What The F! Ferry had this to say: "The swear word that is not a swear word, What The Ferry”

“It’s been an interesting one. The whole idea came together in around 2019. We had a whole tour lined up for 2020, with some shows in the US and in Asia also, obviously that didn’t happen. So we moved it to 2021 and that didn’t happen either.

"What was so fun about it was that the whole idea came from fans asking, ‘Ferry, when are you doing an open to close set?’ And I didn’t want to just copy what other people were doing. I didn’t think that was the right move.”

"Also, I noticed over the years, whenever I did like a producer set where I played my own music for an hour or an hour and a half those really get such a great response. So I thought, well I have so much music from over the years and there we have something that is different. It’s a journey, it’s only my music and over the past 20-years I’ve done so many different genres that it’s easy to create a nice journey and a trip for six-hours.

“That was a challenge, but how do you make it more interesting than just playing the tracks as they are is by making a lot of crazy mashups of your own tracks.”

The landscape of electronic music, Trance, Dance, House, whatever you wish to term certain genres has irrevocably changed over the years… while still retaining a connection to the past. As a forever evolving artist, Ferry has continued to reach out far beyond the perceived realm of his comfort zone to discover new sounds and projects.

Ferry Corsten brings his What The F! tour to Code, Sheffield on Saturday, 26 November, 2022 — photo by Pavel Kuna

It’s something that Ferry is clearly keen to keep on experimenting with. You could ask, how exactly do you take the older music, familiar classics and give them a new lease of life but also retain what made them great and so revered by the fans? It’s undoubtedly something Ferry weighed up in his mind before setting out on a path to sharing a musical journey into his sound, in all its splendour and diversity. A true culmination of his work to date, rehashed, remixed, reinvented and artistically revitalised with a somewhat futuristic approach. What The F is the arguably successful culmination of this process to date.

"I will use this show to take the fans on a journey through the full breadth of my work, crossing genres that will lean into the known historical references of my music and the undiscovered ones. This will be a total, absolute Ferry Corsten experience.”

"Expect the unexpected; sight and sounds are not what they seem or appear to be.”

And one thing’s for certain is that it is set to be the perfect farewell party for the popular Sheffield nightclub Code which recently announced that it is closing due to soaring energy bills. But what a night it promises to be — What The F indeed.