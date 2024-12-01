It's one of Sheffield's most historic churches - and efforts to preserve it for future generations are set for a Christmas boost.

New Testament Church of God, a landmark on Nursery Street, dates back to 1848 but needs work doing to keep the ageing building maintained.

Rev Des Reid outside the New Testament Church of God, near Nursery Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Now, for the first time, the church is planning to use its Christmas carol concert to raise money for the building and for a medical charity.

It comes amid ongoing work which has seen efforts to restore the church, including bringing back metal fencing which was removed during World War Two, when the metal was taken away to be used as part of the war effort. Now churchgoers are trying to raise money to fix the aging mortar and make the building watertight.

The Rev Des Reid explained the plans.

He said: “This is a very old building, built in 1848. It's Grade II listed.

“Our organisation, I think we purchased this around the early 1970s, which at the time was a derelict building.

“We've done quite a bit of work over the years in order to be what it is today and to bring it to its former glory. We've been here as an organisation, or part of an organisation, and used this as a local church since around 1974.”

He said the church would be holding a carol service on Sunday December 22 at 6pm, with everyone invited. And on this occasion, the service would be used as a fundraiser.

“We've had to have the roof replaced just a few months ago and there'll be some further repairs going on on the outside of the building next year,” he said.

“It'll need re-pointing because we want it to be nice, safe and watertight. It's a community building so we often hold a lot of local funerals, large funerals. It's a big building so we have lots of different events here, baby dedications, weddings.

“And this carol service will be a way of raising some money towards some of the upkeep that we'll be doing and some of the work that we'll be doing next year.”

The service will also raise money for the Anthony Nolan Trust charity, in memory of a person known to the church who died last year.