Grade II listed Sheffield church plans repairs and more security to tackle anti-social behaviour

The New Testament Church of God, at Nursery Street near the Wicker, asked Sheffield Council for permission to give its Grade II listed building a revamp so it “can be better appreciated”.

Proposed work includes repairs to railings, stone pillars, gates and groundwork as well as new CCTV cameras.

In a statement provided with the planning application, the church said: “As a custodian of the listed asset, it is essential that the New Testament Church of God (NTCG) take the necessary steps to preserve and protect its assets.

“NTCG therefore proposes to repair the stone railings and walls and install new railings and pillar posts. The proposals, though appealing, will have minimal visual impact and aim to conserve and enhance the listed building.”

It added that more security was needed to prevent anti-social behaviour including littering needles and syringes.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RA662QNYHYR00