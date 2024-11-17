Ranmoor Church: Battle to raise £1m as beautiful Sheffield church with place in Monty Python history 'at risk'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 08:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It holds a special place in Monty Python history.

But St John’s Church, Ranmoor, in Sheffield, has just become the latest building to be placed on Historic England's 'heritage at risk' list, with £1 million needed for vital repairs

The Victorian church, dating back to 1877 is the place where Python star Michael Palin made his first public performance, giving a reading as a child, and the comedian and travel writer has never forgotten that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ranmoor Church, which has a place in Monty Python history, needs to raise £1 million for repairs, having been placed on the Historic England heritage at risk list. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldRanmoor Church, which has a place in Monty Python history, needs to raise £1 million for repairs, having been placed on the Historic England heritage at risk list. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Ranmoor Church, which has a place in Monty Python history, needs to raise £1 million for repairs, having been placed on the Historic England heritage at risk list. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But now the church is trying to raise a million pounds to fix a spire, the condition of which Historic England says  is so poor that the walls could buckle inwards unless urgent action is taken.

Vicar Matthew Rhodes  said the problems were due to chemical reactions in the stone.

He said: “St John’s opened in 1979, and the spire was built of two types of stone, which makes it very attractive, but there’s a chemical reaction going on between the two types of stone, and it’s causing it to shatter on the inside.

The Rev Matthew Rhodes, inside Ranmoor Church. Photo: David KessenThe Rev Matthew Rhodes, inside Ranmoor Church. Photo: David Kessen
The Rev Matthew Rhodes, inside Ranmoor Church. Photo: David Kessen | National World

“So, the walls are getting thinner, and that’s going to make it dangerous if we don’t do anything., and that’s why it’s on the ‘at risk’ register’.”

He said fundraising had not yet started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re probably going to launch an appeal in the new year, we’ve got a bit of money that we’re keeping back towards this, but we’re going to have to raise quite a lot of money as well.

“We hope that when we apply for grants they will be treated more favourably because we are on the at risk register.

Michael Palin has issued a message in support of the churchMichael Palin has issued a message in support of the church
Michael Palin has issued a message in support of the church | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

“People are really supportive, especially in the local community. This is an iconic church. The spire is very prominent on the Sheffield skyline so I think people will get behind it.”

There is already scaffolding in place to stop any falling masonry from the roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also plans to raise money in the future for other repairs and improvements to the building, to make it more useful to the community in the future.

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Michael Palin has issued a statement in support of the church, which he still remembers well, welcoming its addition to the list, which may help it access funding.

He told The Star: “A spectacularly fine church, where I spent many a Sunday. My father was a bellringer there, and I remember how my knees shook as I read the lesson at a Christmas Carol Concert when I was nine or 10.

“Very glad to hear that it is worthy of the Heritage at Risk listing which shows that it is deemed a building of rare quality.“

Related topics:SheffieldHistoryheritage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice