Officials today announced that they had added Ranmoor Church to their list, which already contains some of the city’s most loved buildings and important historic remains.

Also added is the Church of John the Baptist, in Hooton Roberts between Rotherham and Doncaster.

We have listed all the heritage sites in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that are included on the Heritage at Risk Register 2024, published today by Historic England, in the gallery below.

Historic England says heritage brings local communities together, inspires pride in place and boosts economic growth. It says latest research shows the heritage sector in Yorkshire and the Humber contributes £3.2 billion to the economy and employs 46,000 people annually (2022). In 2023, heritage tourism generated £1.7 billion in spend in the region.

Historic England awarded £1.02 million in grants for repairs to 10 sites in Yorkshire during 2023/2024. Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

But it confirmed that St John the Evangelist Church, Ranmoor, Sheffield, has been added to the at risk list.

Historic England said in a statement: “Built in 1887 to replace an earlier church that had burnt down, St John the Evangelist is an imposing presence on the Sheffield skyline. The spire stands at 58m tall and its location at the top of a hill makes it seem even taller.

“Unfortunately, St John’s impressive stature is partly to blame for its problems. The height of the tower and its location have made the spire exposed to the wind, which together with adverse chemical reaction between its sandstone and limestone construction materials is thought to have contributed to erosion of its walls. The condition of the spire’s thin walls is now so poor that they could buckle inwards unless urgent action is taken.”

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The UK has an abundance of heritage sites across the country that attract tourists and provide jobs in local communities. Many of these are in desperate need of support.

“The Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country. Many beloved sites have been removed from the list this year and I hope that more will be saved thanks to their inclusion this year."

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: “Heritage is so important to Yorkshire. It plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy.

“This year, we have seen partners and communities come together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it the most. It’s inspirational to see how we can harness the power of our heritage to benefit local people across Yorkshire. Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

See all the sites on the at risk in Sheffield and South Yorkshire below.

St John the Evangelist, Ranmoor, Sheffield St John the Evangelist, Ranmoor, Sheffield has been added the the 'at risk' register this year. Built in 1887 to replace an earlier church that had burnt down, St John the Evangelist is an imposing presence on the Sheffield skyline. The spire stands at 58m tall and its location at the top of a hill makes it seem even taller.The height of the tower and its location have made the spire exposed to the wind, which together with adverse chemical reaction between its sandstone and limestone construction materials is thought to have contributed to erosion of its walls. The condition of the spire's thin walls is now so poor that they could buckle inwards unless urgent action is taken, says Historic England

Furnace Hill Furnace HIll, in Sheffield, which lies between Scotland Street and West Bar, is listed as a Conservation Area by Historic England. It is assessed as: Condition: Poor Vulnerability: Medium Trend: Deteriorating

Hillsborough Park Hillsborough Park is described on the list as a Conservation Area. Its entry states: Condition: Poor Vulnerability: Low Trend: Deteriorating