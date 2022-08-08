Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Chesterfield Road, Heeley, today, Monday, August 8, at 4.51am, after concerns were raised for the man’s safety.
He is understood to have finally come down shortly before 6pm, with one eyewitness describing how the man was subsequently taken to an ambulance to be checked over.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed at 6.30pm that the man was down safely and the road was being reopened.
Adam Heyes, owner of Mandala cafe, said earlier: "I've seen him throwing a few bricks and things. I just hope he's OK."
Part of Chesterfield Road, between B&M Bargains, at the junction of Little London Road, to the entrance of Heeley Retail Park, was cordoned off, with the closure causing major disruption.