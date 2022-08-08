Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Chesterfield Road, Heeley, today, Monday, August 8, at 4.51am, after concerns were raised for the man’s safety.

He is understood to have finally come down shortly before 6pm, with one eyewitness describing how the man was subsequently taken to an ambulance to be checked over.

A man who spent more than 12 hours on top of a roof on Chesterfield Road in Heeley, Sheffield, has come down safely, police have confirmed (photo by Steve Colton)

South Yorkshire Police confirmed at 6.30pm that the man was down safely and the road was being reopened.

Eyewitnesses had described seeing the man throwing bricks on to the street from the rooftop.

Adam Heyes, owner of Mandala cafe, said earlier: "I've seen him throwing a few bricks and things. I just hope he's OK."