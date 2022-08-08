Concerns are this afternoon growing for the man’s safety.

The emergency services were called out at 4.51am this morning (Monday, August 8) after receiving reports of concern of the man, after he was seen on the roof of a property in Chesterfield Road, Heeley.

The incident is still ongoing this afternoon, while the man remains on the property’s rooftop.

Picture: Martin Webb

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have also been dispatched to the scene.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing the man throwing bricks on to the street from the rooftop.

Adam Heyes, owner of Mandala cafe, said: "I've seen him throwing a few bricks and things. I just hope he's OK."

Part of Chesterfield Road, between B&M Bargains, at the junction of Little London Road, to the entrance of Heeley Retail Park, is still cordoned off, and has been since this morning, to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident.

This was the scene in Chesterfield Road earlier today (Monday, August 8)

This is causing severe traffic disruption in the area this afternoon, with Little London Road, Abbeydale Road, Chesterfield Road towards Lowfield and Broadfield Road among the worst affected roads.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the area.

The police cordon has led to a number of bus services operating in the area being diverted.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said it was diverting its 20 service ‘from city like a 18 service to Warminster Road and resume route in both directions’.

In addition, its 24 service from London Road will divert like a 75/76 route to Woodseats and resume normal route in both directions.