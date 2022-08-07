Residents in Woodhouse were alarmed on Friday evening (August 5) to see heavily armed police on the scene on Water Slacks Drive.

It led to rumours in online community groups that a ‘hostage situation’ was underway.

Armed officers were deployed to Water Slacks Drive in woodhouse at around 8pm on August 5 as part of an arrest warrant for a suspect from Derbyshire.

One resident wrote on the Woodhouse S13 Facebook page at around 8pm on the night: “I live across and earlier there was armed police, loads of cars an a dog as well.

"They did enter the block of flats across from mine but that’s all I saw.”

It is now understood the armed response was as part of an arrest warrant for a suspect from Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police there was “no information in relation to any kidnapping”.